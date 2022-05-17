Baby gets delivered outside of Reston fire station

The Fairfax Co. Fire and Rescue helped deliver a baby in a parking lot.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 21, 2022.

A baby girl made her way into the world under unexpected circumstances Tuesday morning.

In the parking lot of the Reston fire station, Station 25 of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, a woman delivered a baby with the help of Fire and rescue personnel.

According to the department, the parents were on their way to the hospital but said "the baby could not wait."

The parents saw the station, pulled into the parking lot and notified personnel. That is when Fire and Rescue came to assist.

