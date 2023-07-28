Officials ask people to avoid Four Mile Run stream in Arlington

Here's what you need to know about the advisory and stream safety tips.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — The Arlington Department of Environmental Services is asking people to avoid the Four Mile Run Stream for the next few days.

In a 3 p.m. tweet on Thursday, the department said that people should avoid the downstream of North Ohio Street for the next 48 to 72 hours. The advisory was issued following a dumping incident near I-66.

"It is important to remember that stormwater runoff, and the pollutants that it carries, flows through the storm drain network to Arlington’s streams," the department stated on their website. "The runoff is not filtered or treated."

Don’t swim or bathe in streams. Fishing and wading in shallow areas is OK.

Fishing and wading in shallow areas is OK. Keep stream water out of your eyes, ears, and mouth, or any open sores. Children who are too young to understand these precautions shouldn’t be allowed to play in streams.

Remember to wash your hands with soap and water after coming into contact with stream water.

Never drink stream water.

Avoid any contact with stream water that’s discolored or has an unusual odor.

Use caution when wading to avoid falling on slippery rocks, and wear shoes to protect your feet from broken glass and other sharp objects.

Don’t eat uncooked fish caught in local streams.

