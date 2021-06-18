Autism Amber Alert: Jamile Hill’s Law for Justice goes into effect July 1st

One woman is making sure if any child or adult with autism goes missing here in Virginia, an Amber Alert goes out.

VIRGINIA, USA — A new Virginia law will help close a loophole when it comes to people with autism.

Shawn Eure-Wilson pushed for a new law after police found her 29-year-old daughter, Jamile Hill, dead after wandering off from their Chesapeake home last year.

A butterfly garden on the side of Eure-Wilson is a welcoming spot for everyone touched by Jamile Hill.

“When the wind blows, I just feel her. I feel her, ” Eure-Wilson said. “It’s the hardest thing I've ever encountered, but God. But God.”

The pain of losing a child will never leave Eure-Wilson. Now, her daughter and grief are pushing her to help others.

“I don't want any person, any parent to feel what I feel, ” said Eure-Wilson. “We had a bigger purpose. It's definitely to educate, advocate, and to let people know that no matter what, you are not your disability.”

The bigger purpose is making sure if any child or adult with autism goes missing here in Virginia, an Autism Amber Alert goes out. Jamile Hill’s Law for Justice goes into effect July 1st.

Eure-Wilson said, “It's groundbreaking. This is innovative and this is something that is long overdue. For it to be in my daughter’s honor is dope. It's dope.”

Eure-Wilson said she couldn't have done this without her longtime friend and delegate Cliff Hayes. She said this law is the first in the country.

“When a person is missing and they are brought back home, they are going to remember Jamile Hill Law for justice. She's going to be up there just like yes, yes, yes so this is how it had to be, ” said Eure-Wilson.

Eure-Wilson hopes everyone who now knows about this new law passes the information to others. She said it could end up saving a life.