Stafford County Sheriff's Office search for missing 57-year-old man

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — An ongoing search continues for a man after he left a group home in Stafford County, Virginia, over a week ago. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help finding him.

Police believe David Hartnett, 57, was at Valero in Fredericksburg just across the Falmouth bridge on April 23.

He has been missing since April 20, the sheriff's office said.

Hartnett was described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and 240 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Harnett was last seen wearing khaki pants, a red flannel shirt, and a red cap.

The sheriff's office said he often visits the City of Fredericksburg including various downtown businesses, the welcome center, and the library.

On Wednesday, April 26, Stafford County Search and Rescue Team, ATV Team, Drone Team, and detectives searched along the river based on David's recent cell phone data, according to the sheriff's office news release.

Swift Water Rescue Team and Dog Easts for the Stafford County Fire and Rescue assisted with the search along with the Fredericksburg City Watershed Manager. They were unable to locate Hartnett.

Three days later, on April 29, the sheriff's office continued to search for Hartnett in the 600 block of Cambridge Street.