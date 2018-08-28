RICHMOND, Va. - In a highly anticipated legal opinion, Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring said a school district’s plan to arm teachers is unlawful and cannot proceed, days before the district hoped to train teachers to respond to mass shooting situations.

Herring (D) said the Lee County public school system attempted to arm educators in a way that was not authorized by law - an opinion that now has ramifications for districts across Virginia.

“Virginia law expressly limits who may possess firearms on school grounds for safety purposes, and the General Assembly declined to enact bills presented every year from 2013 through 2017 to extend this authority to school teachers and administrators,” Herring wrote.

“The General Assembly has provided ways for schools to employ security personnel deemed to have met stringent training requirements who may possess firearms on school grounds in the execution of their duties as school safety personnel.”

The opinion was issued at the request of Shannon Dion, Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Lee County school board officials voted unanimously to train a select number of teachers, arguing the costs of hiring more school resource officers were too high.

But in a statement Tuesday, Herring said he was unmoved by the argument.

“The law doesn’t allow for the arming of unqualified personnel, and for good reason,” Herring said. “The introduction of unqualified personnel with guns raises the likelihood of a tragic accident, or potentially catastrophic confusion during an emergency. That’s why the overwhelming majority of teachers—those who know the school environment best—oppose arming teachers.”

