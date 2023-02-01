'Pro-life message is one of compassion' | Virginia AG opposes prosecuting women who seek abortions

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined the first March for Life rally in Richmond since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v.

RICHMOND, Va. — As thousands of anti-abortionists descended on the Virginia State Capitol on Wednesday, the top prosecutor in the Commonwealth announced that he disagreed with seeking legal action against women who decide to get an abortion.

Attorney General Jason Miyares was one of several speakers for the 5th Annual March for Life rally in Richmond, the first gathering since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights across the country for more than 50 years.

“The pro-life message is one of compassion,” Miyares said. “There’s been some voices in this country saying we should prosecute women who make the decision to have an abortion. That is not right. I can tell you that I believe in protecting babies and women no matter what choices they make."

Miyares stressed that he supports many organizations opposing abortion and the need to focus on charities supporting struggling mothers every day.

“We should not punish and prosecute women seeking abortion,” he added.

The rally comes days after Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access, including the 15-week ban with certain exceptions proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Although he did not provide a speech, Youngkin helped lead the march and greeted supporters along the way. He criticized Democrats in the already divided General Assembly for being “out of touch.”

“I’m incredibly disappointed in the Senate Democrats,” Youngkin said. “Virginians elected a pro-life governor. One thing I do know is Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions."

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said each state advocates for different causes. Many in attendance including students took time out of their morning to speak to legislators.

Mancini said while there is a desire for a nationwide ban, she wants legislation that can be enacted quickly.

“What we want to do is ask our elected officials to enact laws that protect life for the baby and their mothers,” Mancini said. “What we're asking from legislators today is to enact a protective law for babies who survived a botched abortion in Virginia.”

While it comes as no surprise that Democrats stonewalled Youngkin’s proposals, two Democratic lawmakers are working to pass an amendment that would create the right to reproductive freedom consistent with the framework of Roe v. Wade and its legal progeny.