Dozens displaced by fire at Fredericksburg apartment complex, Red Cross says

A fire at an apartment complex in Fredericksburg, Virginia, displaced dozens of people Tuesday morning.
The Red Cross of Virginia said in a tweet that they are responding to the 2600 block of Cowan Boulevard to assist "100+" people displaced by a multi-level apartment complex fire.
The complex, the Madonna House at Belmont Senior Apartments, is for people over the age of 55 years old.
Details surrounding the fire, including the cause, are still under investigation by firefighters in Fredericksburg. Sky9 was over the scene of the fire Tuesday morning. Flames appeared to be under control, and damage was seen on the roof of the complex.
There is no word yet on any injuries to residents or firefighters who responded to bring the flames under control.
The nonprofit organization Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging, Inc. posted pictures of flames and evacuated residents on its Facebook page. Flames can be seen shooting out of the roof of the building.
