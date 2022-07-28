Ashburn man facing charges after tackling, disarming Loudoun County deputies in Costco store

A deputy suffered minor injuries in the incident. The suspect is being held on no bond.

STERLING, Va. — An Ashburn man is facing multiple charges after assaulting two deputies in a Costco store in Sterling Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the store, located on Price Cascades Plaza, around 1 p.m. after receiving a shoplifting call.

Two deputies confronted the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Sady Ashkar, but he resisted and assaulted them as they were attempting to arrest him, officials said. A deputy then tased him, which had no effect.

Ashkar attempted to run toward the front of the store, but was stopped with the help of store employees and bystanders.

According to deputies, Ashkar continued to resist arrest, and at one point even tackled a deputy, grabbed the deputy’s taser, and threw it. He also attempted to grab the deputy’s holstered firearm.

Ashkar was tased again and placed under arrest after more deputies arrived at the scene.

While being evaluated by EMS, Ashkar also assaulted a medic. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated before being transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Authorities served Ashkar with warrants for assault on law enforcement and rescue personnel, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and larceny/shoplifting-related charges.

A deputy, who was assaulted, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released, the sheriff's office said.