WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A federal bill for missing persons is expected to be up for debate in Congress Tuesday.

The bill, introduced as the 'Ashanti Alert' is named after Ashanti Billie, a young woman who was abducted from a military base in Norfolk last year. She was later found murdered in North Carolina.

Congressman Scott Taylor (R, VA-02) first drafted the bill back in February. Taylor is expected to introduce the bill to the House of Representatives Tuesday.

Ashanti's parents tell WUSA9 they will be on Capitol Hill, watching lawmakers debate the bill.

Ashanti Billie was 19-years old at the time of her abduction. She was too old to qualify for an Amber Alert and too young for a Silver Alert. Her parents have since pushed for change, hoping this may save someone else's life.

The bill has already been signed into law on the state level. Ashanti's parents want this to become a national law to help other families across the country.

Click here to read the full bill.

