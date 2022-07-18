Arsonist torches 2 cars in Stafford County, can't explain why

Stafford County Sheriff's deputies say teen arsonist had "no motive" for setting fire to two cars and stealing a third.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Investigators are always looking for a motive for crimes. But Stafford County sheriff's deputies said when they confronted a teenage arson suspect he couldn't offer any reason why he torched two cars and stole a third.

Investigators charged 19-year-old Michael Bowling of Chesapeake, Virginia with setting fire to two cars early Saturday morning and stealing a third on Sunday.

The fires terrified neighbors in a quiet, prosperous community of Grafton Village in Fredericksburg over the weekend.

"We don't have a motive, it was just random acts," said Maj. Jason Dembowski of the Stafford Co. Sheriff's Office.

One of the burned-up cars still sits in the driveway on Culpeper Street and the young couple who owns it are devastated. They say they have no insurance and no idea how they’re going to replace it.

"I can't understand somebody doing that," neighbor Donald Swanlund said. "I'm just glad to hear they got him."

Firefighters were driving back to the station from the first car fire when they discovered the second one. Arson dog Lincoln detected some kind of flammable accelerant as soon as he sniffed the burned-out vehicles.

After deputies found a stolen car abandoned near Hamlin Drive and Jett Street the next night, they say a second canine, Titan, was able to follow Bowling's track to his home less than a block away.

"Great job Lincoln, and Canine Titan -- the dogs saved the day!" said Stafford Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady.

Deputies say while Bowling was confessing to the crimes, he also admitted to several other thefts, which they're still investigating.

When asked if Bowling just enjoyed setting fires, Dembowski said, "I can't comment on what he likes, but he certainly did it twice, along with the other theft."