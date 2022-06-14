Man arrested trying to enter Arlington middle school during lockdown

Alexander Sentayhu, 25, was charged with destruction of public property for kicking a door, breaking glass at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after turning himself into police for damaging property while trying to get into an Arlington school under lockdown. Police say the man had a relative inside the school who texted about the lockdown, and the man thought his family member was in danger inside.

Alexander Sentayhu turned himself into police Friday night and was charged with destruction of public property for kicking a door and breaking glass at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Earlier in the day, Arlington County Police were sent to a nearby business on S. Glebe Road for a reported assault, and out of precaution requested that the middle school be placed under a temporary lockdown. Police say Sentayhu showed up at the school just before 1 p.m. to pick up his relative and began kicking the door trying to force his way in. He left before officers arrived.

"We understand community concerns regarding reports of active violence incidents, however, the incident that occurred at Thomas Jefferson Middle School could have had a tragic outcome," Arlington County Police said in a pres release. "An unidentified individual attempting to force entry into a locked school could be perceived as an active threat."