Police: Armed man shot by officer after bailing out of stolen car

HERNDON, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about violent crimes with guns.

A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by an officer during a police chase in Herndon Tuesday afternoon.

Herndon Police said they attempted to pull over three suspects who were in a stolen car on Dulles Park Court, just miles away from the Dulles Airport, according to a tweet that was posted around 2 p.m. by the police department. Officers were able to detain two suspects at the scene without incident. They are now in police custody.

The third suspect bailed out of the car and ran away, with police chasing him, the officers said. When he pointed a gun at the officers during the chase, he was shot by one of the officers, police said.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The condition of the suspect is unknown.

No officers were injured in the incident.