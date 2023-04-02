Arlington Police investigate sexual assault in Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood

Police claim the man broke into the woman's home early Sunday morning.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Detectives are looking for a man they claim broke into a woman's bedroom and sexually assaulted her in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, around 4:15 a.m. on April 2, police were dispatched to a home in the 3900 block of Fairfax Drive for a report of an attempted rape.

At the scene, it was determined that an unknown man had broken into the woman's home, entered her bedroom and sexually assaulted her before fleeing on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Detectives have not said if the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual, details surrounding the incident, and/or home surveillance that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective J. McGrath 703-228-4244 or jmcgra@arlingtonva.us or Detective C. Oesterling 703-228-4241 or coesterling@arlingtonva.us of the Special Victims Unit.

Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).