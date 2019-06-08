ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington Transit Bus struck several parked cars and before slamming into a building Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at Columbia Pike and South George Mason Drive, according to police.
Arlington police spokesperson Ashley Savage said there were no significant injuries and a building inspector was called to examine the damage to the building.
Eastbound Columbia Pike from George Mason Drive to Randolph was closed for a short time during the incident.
The accident was confined to a parking lot at that intersection.
Savage said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
