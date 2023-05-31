Employee confronts man who tried to steal tip jar from Arlington business

Police say the man was later arrested at the Virginia Square Metro station.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — A D.C. man has been arrested after he tried to steal a tip jar from an Arlington business. Police say the theft was foiled by an employee at the business.

Arlington County Police officers responded to the 900 block of N. Nelson Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday for a reported theft. Once on scene, officers learned the man entered the business and took the tip jar from the counter. An employee confronted the man and a struggle ensued, police said. Eventually the man threw the tip jar at the employee and ran out of the business.