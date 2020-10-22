Juvenile shot in Arlington, police looking for three suspects

Arlington Police said that three suspects did flee the shooting scene after the juvenile was shot.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A juvenile in Arlington has been shot in the 900 block of S. Frederick Street, according to Arlington Police in a statement.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. and the victim was taken to a hospital in the Arlington area for his minor gunshot injury.

The reason for this shooting is not known at this time and officials have not released any more information to WUSA9.