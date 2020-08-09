Arlington Public Schools experience technology issues on first day of virtual learning

The school district is working to address the issues and will provide updates as they become available.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington Public Schools is reporting technology and connectivity issues with their distance learning platform Tuesday morning.

"APS is aware that students are currently experiencing system and connectivity issues. We are working to resolve these issues as soon as possible," the school district said in a tweet.

Frank Bellavia, spokesperson for APS, said there is a firewall issue preventing students from logging in to Teams. He did not have a timeline for when the issues might be fixed.

Like many schools in the DMV area, all-virtual learning is taking place this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, Arlington Public Schools voted to start the 2020-2021 school year on September 8 during a meeting on July 16 and are implementing an all-virtual instruction option for students.

While the school system offered families a hybrid option with two days of in-person learning or all-virtual, Arlington Public Schools superintendent made an operational decision to begin the school year through all-virtual learning for the safety of students and staff, the school system told WUSA9.

APS is aware that students are currently experiencing system & connectivity issues. We are working to resolve these issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience & we will provide updates as they become available. — Arlington Public Schools (@APSVirginia) September 8, 2020

"Throughout our planning, the health and safety of our staff and students has been our top priority, and beginning the year with a virtual model allows us to continue to monitor the situation until we are confident it is safe to return..." said Dr. Francisco Durán, Arlington Public Schools Superintendent in a statement released on July 14.

Teachers and staff returned for the academic year on August 24.