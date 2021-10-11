The Arlington County Police Department said a girl was 'inappropriately touched' outside Yorktown High school on Friday night.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police are investigating an alleged sexual battery case that happened in the area of a local high school homecoming football game Friday night.

In a crime report, the Arlington County Police Department said a girl was walking in an area near Yorktown High school around 9 p.m. when she was inappropriately touched by an unknown suspect.

Police said they received the victim’s report shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Authorities said they do not have a description of the suspect in the case.

Yorktown High School Principal Dr. Kevin Clark sent students a letter Saturday about “unacceptable behavior” school officials examined at the Homecoming game.

While Clark said most Yorktown students participated in a positive experience at the event, the school staff was disappointed in the actions of several individual students.

“Students reported that during the halftime performance and thereafter, several students harassed fellow Yorktown students using inappropriate and unacceptable language of a sexual nature and inappropriately touched a student,” he wrote. “This created an unsafe environment and does not reflect the values of our students and staff at Yorktown, where we teach Respect for Others, Community and Self (ROCS) at all times.”

Clark said the school condemns the actions those several students took during the game and that he and other school staff plan to investigate the incidents thoroughly.

“Students found to be responsible for this behavior will be held accountable,” he wrote.

In addition to asking for people with information on the incidents to directly contact him, Clark also announced several changes Yorktown High School plans to make at its football games going forward.

They are listed below: