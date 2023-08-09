Arlington National Cemetery closed, funerals disrupted after bomb threat

Arlington National Cemetery officials and Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall emergency services are both responding to the threat.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington National Cemetery is closed to the public while police investigate a bomb threat made Friday morning. All funeral services have also been delayed until further notice due to the threat.

According to authorities, a threatening call came in around 7:40 a.m. No injuries have been reported. Police have not released any information about the identity of the caller, or any motive behind the threat.

Arlington National Cemetery officials and Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall emergency services are both responding to the scene. All updates will be posted on social media, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Arlington National Cemetery.

Bomb scare at Arlington Cemetery see funerals cancelled and hearses stuck waiting outside. Area still closed. pic.twitter.com/0ZilTkSXww — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) September 8, 2023

The call comes about a week and a half after police investigated a bomb threat at the Smithsonian National Zoo. DC Police evacuated the park as a precaution and some roads in the area were closed, but nothing dangerous was found.

A series of threats have also been made against schools in Virginia and Maryland. Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones is taking a firm stance against false threats, known as swatting, after a series of incidents in the region caused several unnecessary evacuations.