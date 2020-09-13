Arlington mask ordinance to start in October, will include fines for not wearing them in public

If the ordinance is not followed by those in the county and community, a $100 civil infraction fine can be given out by law enforcement.

Arlington officials passed legislation that mandates face coverings in certain public indoor and outdoor locations to help combat the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The legislation will go into effect on October 1 at 12 a.m. after it was passed during a city council meeting on Saturday.

If the ordinance is not followed by those in the city and community, a $100 civil infraction fine can be given out by law enforcement, according to official documents on the ordinance.

"This ordinance is authorized by Charter Section 2.04 “to make and enforce all regulations necessary to preserve and promote public health and sanitation and protect the inhabitants of the city from contagious, infectious or other diseases,” says the documents from the city provide to WUSA9. "Section 15.2-1102 of the State Code generally and Section 2.01 of the City Charter grants the authority for a City to exercise all powers, not expressly prohibited by the state code or the constitution, that are necessary “to promote the general welfare of the city and the safety, health, peace, good order, comfort, convenience and morals of its inhabitants.”

The ordinance would require a face covering that can be removed in certain situations, which include religious services. Eating and physical activity are also on the list.