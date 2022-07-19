Fireworks spark lockdown at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington

Police say no injuries were reported and no weapons were found.

ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington high school was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after a report of shots fired. Police investigators say fireworks were the reason for the report.

Students reported hearing what they thought was gunfire on the fourth floor of the building and school officials contacted police.

A large police presence responded to Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington just before 8 a.m. A primary investigation found that fireworks had been discharged inside the school.

County-wide summer school classes were in session at the time. According to a spokesperson from Arlington County Public Schools, about 1,000 students were in the building at the time of the incident.

Police say no injuries have been reported and no weapons have been found as of Tuesday morning.

School officials say the lockdown is still in effect as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Students will be dismissed after an all-clear is given by police, a school spokesperson said.

Officers continue to investigate the incident and conduct a thorough search of the building.

Police have not said whether anyone has been taken into custody or what charges they might be facing.

The scare comes two days after a new investigative report released offered one of the most complete accounts yet of the hesitant and haphazard response by officers to a school shooting at Uvalde, Texas.

