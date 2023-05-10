Here's the cause of a scooter fire that happened inside of Arlington apartment

The smoke detectors alerted residents, who then dialed 911.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington County Fire Department is spreading an important reminder to residents after a scooter caught fire overnight inside an apartment.

Firefighters responded to North Quinn Street, off of Clarendon Boulevard, just after 4:10 a.m. on Friday after a report of a scooter ablaze inside of an apartment. Once crews arrived at the scene, they found the scooter that had caught fire, but it was no longer ablaze once they arrived.

According to the fire department, the fire was contained to the scooter with no damage to any of the residents of the building, firefighters were also not injured. The smoke detectors alerted residents, who then dialed 911.

It was determined that a battery malfunction while charging was the cause of the fire.

DYK: Recent changes to the statewide fire prevention code makes it ILLEGAL to charge commercial electronic transportation devices within multi-family residential buildings!! Personal devices are still OK but are capped at 1 device per 200 Sq Feet of living space. pic.twitter.com/QBMmlfUqCX — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) February 15, 2023

Following this incident, the fire department said they want to remind residents to only purchase and use lithium-ion batteries that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory, also to always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Be aware of lithium battery fire safety. Stop using the battery if you notice any of these problems: odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking, or odd noises. If it’s safe to do so, move the device away from anything that can catch fire and call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/Qffi61CVhP — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) April 26, 2023