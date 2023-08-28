Arlington culinary school launches nonprofit to help aspiring chefs get training

The newly launched nonprofit program at MCAI aims to help pay tuition costs for those who have a passion for food but lack the funds.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Aspiring chefs in Virginia may have an easier time achieving their dreams thanks to a new nonprofit launched by the Metropolitan Culinary Arts Institute (MCAI).

Cookology owner Maria Kopsidas started the Arlington culinary school in 2019. More than four years later, the new nonprofit division of the school will offer classes scheduled to start as early as Sept. 4 and Oct. 9.

MCAI offers a culinary arts certificate via two programs: a 14-week full-time and a 26-week part-time program. It provides hands-on intensive training for those interested in a profession in the food service industry.

“Even though MCAI’s tuition is 88% less than other popular institutions, there are people who cannot afford to attend,” Kopsidas explained. “Over the last six months, recruiters at MCAI have calculated that over 300 people would’ve entered the workforce if they had had the money to attend the program. That’s unfortunate for the candidates and the culinary industry.”

MCAI is also looking to the restaurant and hospitality industries in D.C. to help raise funds for students.

“By becoming a donor, you become a partner,” said Kopsidas. “Donors will not only make an impact in their local community and in people’s lives, but they’ll be able to have a direct line of communication to matriculating graduates.”

Donors also play an important role in mentoring students and helping with their search for employment.

“MCAI’s training takes students from prep cook to junior sous chef,” Kopsidas added.