Police: Bomb squad called to Arlington County home after officers serve a search warrant

ARLINGTON, Va. — A person is in custody and a bomb squad has been called after Arlington County Police served a search warrant at a home Tuesday afternoon, according to the department in a tweet.

Officers conducted the search warrant in the 1100 block of N. Stuart Street, said Arlington County Police.

Arlington County Police said that its department is expected to have officers in that area for now.

No further information has been released by police, including why they were serving the search warrant.

