Arlington County Police increase patrols at Wakefield High School following 'concerning' social media posts

ARLINGTON, Va. — Wakefield High School will see an increase in police patrols due to concerning social media posts following a frightful week that had police at the school twice for a reported student fatal overdose and an alleged trespasser.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, a student, Sergio Flores, was found unconscious in the bathroom and died from a suspected overdose. Two days later, on Thursday, Feb. 2, Arlington County police arrived at the school after hearing a trespasser, who was known to carry a gun, was on campus. The trespasser report prompted a temporary lockdown. Kenan Owens was arrested and faces multiple charges, including trespassing at school.

On Monday, the Arlington County Police Department and Arlington Public Safety and Security staff were alerted over posts that were circulating through social media. Both agencies are investigating the incident, school officials said. They would not provide specific details about the posts.

According to the principal at Wakefield High School, Dr. Chris Willmore, out of an abundance of caution, Arlington County Police will increase patrols around Wakefield High School on Monday during arrival and dismissal.

A march was held outside Wakefield High school by dozens of families on Friday to show support and call for action after nearly back-to-back incidents during the past week.

“I understand this continues to pose a significant strain on our well-being as a community,” the principal said in a statement to Wakefield High School families Monday.

School officials will provide additional counseling support on Monday and plan to structure the day to ‘incorporate community circle opportunities for students to share their thoughts and feelings if they need assistance.'