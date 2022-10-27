Arlington Co. Police identify people in Ring video

WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department has identified the people from the Ring video that surfaced showing two men approaching a woman Thursday afternoon.
Police said that they determined no crime was committed.
Officers initially responded to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for a report of a possible abduction. Officials said that a witness observed two men exiting a gray SUV and approaching a woman as she walked on a sidewalk. Then the witness saw the men remove the woman's backpack and the three of them entered the car and drove away.
This all happened minutes after 4:30 p.m. and officials said a man observing the incident told a witness that the incident was an exercise.
