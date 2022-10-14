Arlington officer fired at for 2nd time in a week. Officer involved

ACPD said they initially made contact with an armed suspect in the 2100 block of Shirlington Rd.

ARLINGTON, Va. — An officer-involved shooting in Arlington has left one suspect in the hospital Friday evening.

Arlington County police initially responded to the 2100 block of Shirlington Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Friday after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect near a row of townhomes.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital. Preliminary details indicate no officers were injured.

As a result of the police activity, all lanes on Shirlington Rd. are blocked between 21st Rd. S and 24th Rd in Arlington, not far from Glebe Rd S.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD responded to 2100 block of Shirlington Rd for the report of shots fired. Arriving officers made contact with armed suspect. Suspect and officers discharged firearms. Suspect has been transported to an area hospital. No officers injured. Investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/hh0SZ4vfQo — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) October 15, 2022

The shooting comes less than a week after a man led a high speed chase through Arlington and Fairfax counties and firing multiple rounds at officers before finally being arrested.

Chief Charles "Andy" Penn has requested that the regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) conduct the investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story.