Arlington County eliminates overdue fines to 'minimize barriers for marginalized populations to use the library'

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County will no longer charge late fees and overdue fines for the services it offers as part of an initiative to create more access for marginalized communities, according to Arlington Public Library.

The July 1 announcement by Arlington Public Library comes after Washington DC made the move earlier this year. Fines before July 1 will still need to be paid, said the library system.

"The goal is to increase access and minimize barriers for marginalized populations to use the library, particularly for youth and low-income patrons, which data shows are disproportionately impacted by overdue fines and stop using the library as a result," said the library system in a statement.

The elimination of fines will reduce Arlington Public Library's fine budget by an expected $155,000 in anticipated revenue to $10,000 in FY 2021. The $10,000 remains in the budget due to the continuation of replacement fees for lost items.

County Manager Mark Schwartz proposed the new initiative in February and it was approved by the County Board in April.

Under this new policy, any patron with a balance over $15 cannot borrow, renew, place holds on materials, or log in to premium sites, such as Consumer Reports. This would only impact patrons who are charged for losing or failing to return items to the library, since overdue fines are eliminated.

“Every member of our community has a right to library services and library fines and fees are known barriers to use,” said Diane Kresh, Director of Arlington Public Library. “We are pleased that we can eliminate these long- standing barriers and continue our mission to reach everyone regardless of their socioeconomic background.”

Patrons still need to pay their existing fines accrued prior to July 1, 2020