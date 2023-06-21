Dozens of sightings of black bear in Arlington County

Animal Welfare League of Arlington says the plan is to allow the bear to make its way out of the county.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington neighbors have reported seeing a juvenile black bear in the Windy Run Park area of the county starting on Monday. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) says the current plan is to let the bear make its way out of the county.

Over the past few days, animal control officials have received dozens of calls about sightings. According to AWLA, the bear looks healthy and has been staying away from people and other animals.

AWLA is reminding people to stay away from the bear if they see it, and not to go looking for the bear on their own.

"This kind of behavior can put yourself and the bear in potentially dangerous situations. If you spot him in your neighborhood or on your property, please stay inside," AWLA said in a Facebook post.

This is the latest instance of a black bear spotted in the D.C. region. Earlier this month, a black bear took a snooze on Franklin Street in D.C., causing a spectacle for neighbors in the area. A homeowner in Warrenton had to scare a bear away with his Ring camera, and a woman in Bethesda also spotted a young black bear in her neighborhood.

"The bear also damaged a metal bird feeder stand but luckily didn't make it into the backyard where our koi pond is," a resident told WUSA9.

Seeing bears in your neighborhood is not a reason for concern, according to wildlife experts. This time of years, bears begin looking for new territory.

The organization BearWise offers the following tips to keep yourself and your home safe from bears:

Never feed or approach bears:

Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people looking for more. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets too close, so don't risk your safety and theirs.

Secure food, garbage and recycling:

Food and food odors attract bears, so don't reward them with easily available food, liquids and garbage.

Remove bird feeders when bears are active:

Birdseed and grans have lots of calories, so they're very attractive to bears. Removing feeders is the best way to avoid creating conflicts with bears.

Never leave pet food outdoors:

Feed pets indoors if possible. If you must feed pets outside, feed in single portions and remove food and bowls after feeding. Store pet food where bears can't see or smell it.

Clean and store grills:

Clean grills after each use and make sure that all grease, fat and food particles are removed. Store clean grills and smokers in a secure area that keeps bears out.

Alert neighbors to bear activity: