Arlington Co. agency expecting delays in Narcan distribution after massive spike in requests

The Arlington Co. Dept. of Human Services fielded 700+ requests for Narcan and fentanyl strips last week following a student overdose death.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington County Department of Human Services normally distributes a monthly average of up to 200 boxes of Narcan, a device that administers naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication. But after a student died of a suspected overdose, the department received more than 700 requests in just one week.

“We certainly were not prepared for this number of requests,” Opioids Program Manager Emily Siqveland told WUSA9. “We have not had enough resources.”

Parents and students voiced their concerns and rallied for change after a Wakefield High School freshman died of an apparent drug overdose last week. A friend said he found Sergio Flores unconscious in one of the bathroom stalls.

His death and four other students having to be treated prompted families to seek out ways to prevent a similar emergency. DHS held a meeting last week to provide 150 boxes of Narcan, but the growing interest means a delay.

Among the requests include fentanyl strips, which can help determine if a substance contains the highly potent drug.

“Community members typically would get Narcan or fentanyl strips in a day or so,” she said. “It's going to take a couple of weeks now.”

Siqveland said the department would typically request nearly 100 boxes at a time from the Virginia Department of Health but has now changed the number to 500.

The Arlington Addiction Recovery Initiative is planning to hold two more events on Friday and Feb. 15 to provide training on how to administer naloxone.

“The community is aware of Narcan and is aware of the importance of it and they're concerned about the wellbeing of their loved ones, Siqveland added. “It's also really important that we are talking to our loved ones regardless of their age about fentanyl and about the risks of counterfeit pills.”

The latest numbers from Arlington County reveal there have been 12 incidents involving opioids so far this year. Three people have died.

In 2015, the total number of fatalities was four.

In the latest letter from Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Francisco Durán on Monday, he said, “This is a very difficult time for our schools and community as we work to address the increasing use of opioids, and specifically fentanyl, affecting our youth.”

APS said it has many efforts in place to combat the crisis through ongoing education, counseling and prevention.

There are planned conversations on substance abuse and opioids in February and March. APS has Narcan available at every middle and high school.

The Arlington School Board will also hold a work session on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on the topic of Opioids and Substance Use in APS: Education and Prevention. The meeting is open to the public.

Local and federal officials have sounded the alarm on the dangers of fentanyl in recent years, but there is growing concern on the number of fake pills containing the drug reaching children.

In 2022, agents seized more than 8.3 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in the District, Maryland and Virginia. They confiscated nearly 160,000 fake pills with fentanyl and over 250 pounds of fentanyl powder.