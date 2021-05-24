40+ people displaced after large Arlington apartment fire

ARLINGTON, Va. — An apartment building in Arlington caught fire Monday morning but is now under control, Arlington Fire Department said.
Crews are checking concealed spaces in the building to see if the fire extended to other areas, fire officials said.
Crews arrived at the apartment building on the 3000 block of South Randolph Street just before 6 a.m., the fire department said.
The firefighters showed up to flames rising out of a mid-rise wood construction apartment building, according to the fire department, which said it was a 3-alarm fire.
The building has a "complicated" layout, the fire department said, which set off the second and third fire alarms.
Crews used the ladder pipe, which funnels water out through the top of the fire truck's ladder, to knock down a "large attic fire," fire officials said.
No injuries have been reported so far but between 40-60 people will be displaced, according to the fire department.
Arlington fire officials are asking people avoid the area because of the fire crews and police.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.