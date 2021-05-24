40+ people displaced after large Arlington apartment fire

No injuries have been reported so far, the Arlington Co. Fire Dept. said.

ARLINGTON, Va. — An apartment building in Arlington caught fire Monday morning but is now under control, Arlington Fire Department said.

Crews are checking concealed spaces in the building to see if the fire extended to other areas, fire officials said.

Crews arrived at the apartment building on the 3000 block of South Randolph Street just before 6 a.m., the fire department said.

The firefighters showed up to flames rising out of a mid-rise wood construction apartment building, according to the fire department, which said it was a 3-alarm fire.

Video of fire in the shirlington area. Expect a large fire department presence and smoke in the area. pic.twitter.com/b74bs8dbzf — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) May 24, 2021

The building has a "complicated" layout, the fire department said, which set off the second and third fire alarms.

Update: Fire is under control, units are checking for extension at this time, estimated 40-60 residence displaced, no fire department injuries at this time. Heavy fire and police presence in the area, please avoid #acfd #structurefire pic.twitter.com/7IMBHa2sKI — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) May 24, 2021

Crews used the ladder pipe, which funnels water out through the top of the fire truck's ladder, to knock down a "large attic fire," fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far but between 40-60 people will be displaced, according to the fire department.

Arlington fire officials are asking people avoid the area because of the fire crews and police.