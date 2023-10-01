One day left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate

The deadline to apply for the specialty plate is Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a unique license plate honoring women veterans in the state.

The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 season authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.

Officials claim before the General Assembly can move forward with authorizing the new plate, DVS must receive 450 pre-applications and a $10 or $20 deposit.

Applications and deposits must be received by January 11, 2023.

Application forms for the Women Veterans License Plate are available online at www.dvs.virginia.gov. Officials say completed hard copy applications along with a check (no cash) in the amount of $10 (basic plate) or $20 (personalized plate) made out to the Virginia Department of Veteran Services should be mailed to:

Ms. Beverly VanTull

Virginia Department of Veterans Services

101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor

Richmond, VA 23219

With a minimum of 450 pre-applications and deposits in hand, the Woman Veterans License Plate Bill will be sent to the 2023 Virginia General Assembly for action.

“Virginia is proudly home to more than 109,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in America,” said Daniel Gade, DVS Commissioner. “These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity.”

Officials claim the first 450 people submitting a pre-application with either a $10 or $20 deposit as noted will have the opportunity to vote on the final license plate design.

Applicants do not have to wait until their current Virginia plates expire. They may choose to either transfer the plate once it is available or wait to request it as an option at the time of renewal.

“The DMV offers over 250 specialty license plates. With so many women veterans living here in Virginia, offering a special Women Veterans License Plate is long overdue. But time is short to gather the 450 applications needed, so I urge you to mail your application and check today,” added Commissioner Gade.

For more information or questions, please contact DVS Women Veterans Program Manager Beverly Van Tull by telephone at (804) 482-8512 or by email at womenvet@dvs.virginia.gov or visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.