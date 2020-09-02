WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Northrop Grumman and NASA set another new launch date for its Antares rocket from Wallops Island after two initial launches were both scrubbed.

The first launch, which was set for Sunday, Feb. 9, was killed due to an issue with ground equipment.

NASA also cited that rain in the forecast would delay the launch until later that week. Officials revealed the next launch would take place on Friday, Feb. 16 at 3:43 p.m.

About an hour before launch time, NASA Wallops tweeted that they had to scrub it because winds were too high.

Now, the liftoff has been rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The initial Sunday afternoon launch was scrubbed at the last minute after readings from a ground support sensor were less than nominal.

Northrop Grumman came within two to three minutes of launching a cargo ship to the International Space Station before killing it entirely.

The capsule atop the rocket is carrying cargo and supplies, including four tons of space station supplies, including research and hardware, as well as cheese and candy for the three station residents.

When it launches on Saturday, it will be Northrop Grumman’s 13th commercial resupply mission to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

NASA and Northrop Gunman haven't revealed a projected time for when the supplies will reach the space station.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the U.S.

You can watch the launch on NASA's website.

NASA

