FALLS CHURCH, Va. — On the heels of Super Tuesday, presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stopped in Falls Church, Virginia to chat with voters and discuss her campaign.

The event takes place at noon at the State Theater, is drawing supporters of all ages from across the DMV.

Residents held up signs and wore buttons announcing their support for the candidate, who was first elected as a Democrat to the Senate in 2006.

The visit is one of many from presidential hopefuls to the commonwealth -- Pete Buttigieg held a rally in Arlington early last week, and Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg have campaign events scheduled in Virginia this weekend.

The Virginia primary takes place March 3 -- Super Tuesday.

RELATED: Here's what you need to know about voting for Virginia's Super Tuesday election

Here's where you can find more information on your polling place.

Fourteen candidates are listed on the Democratic presidential ballot in Virginia, including six people who have canceled or suspended their campaigns.

WUSA9

WUSA9

RELATED: Super Tuesday 2020: What you need to know

RELATED: Democratic Debate: The candidates on the biggest misconceptions about them

RELATED: Iowa to certify caucus results Saturday

RELATED: 6 big questions ahead of Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.