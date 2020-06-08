4-year-old Autumn Williams was last seen near Ayrshire Way in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News girl was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for her abduction on Wednesday night.

An Amber Alert was issued for a Newport News girl who police say was abducted and is in extreme danger.

4-year-old Autumn Williams had been last seen near Ayrshire Way in Newport News at around 6:09 p.m.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert, saying Autumn was in extreme danger and that she was believed to have been abducted by Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams.

By 11 p.m., Newport News Police confirmed the child had been found safe, and that a suspect was now in custody.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remains under investigation at this time, and there was no immediate word on any possible charges that will be filed.