AMBER ALERT: Abducted baby in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Louisa County need your help to find an abducted baby.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 7-month-old Killian D. Briers, who hasn't been seen since Sunday, January 10.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office said it was notified Tuesday that Killian's mother, Lauren Lloyd, had abducted the child.

Killian is about 1 foot, 8 inches tall, and weighs 19 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Lloyd is 5'3" and weighs 165 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Lloyd is possibly driving a white 2008 Honda Accord, with Virginia license plate UJY-6994.