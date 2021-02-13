AMBER Alert: 12-year-old Virginia girl believed to be in extreme danger

Allie Michele Broadaway, 12, is described as white with brown hair and blue eyes, and stands at 4-feet-11 inches tall, weighing 107 pounds.

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for Allie Michele Broadaway, 12, who was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek Drive in Basset, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.

Broadaway is described as white with brown hair and blue eyes, and stands at 4-feet-11 inches tall, weighing 107 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey James Madison University sweatshirt and dark fleece pants.

Virginia State Police say Kaleb Christopher Merritt, possibly driving a 2000 light green Mercury Grand Marquis with TX plates that read DMP-2294, is believed to be the suspect in the abduction.

Merritt is described as a white male with brown hair, green eyes and stands at 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds.

Police ask if you have any information on Allie and Merritt’s whereabouts, contact police immediately at 911 or 276-638-8751.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.