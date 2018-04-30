The children have been located and they are safe, Virginia State Police confirmed Monday afternoon. Camille Crumbly has been taken into custody, VSP said.

#Virginia #AMBERAlert CANCELLED: 2 missing children safely located & Camille Crumbly taken into custody. TY for the RT of the original AMBER Alert message. @rpdsafercity pic.twitter.com/o6g3alUZsK — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) April 30, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY:

An amber alert has been issued for two missing children from Roanoke, Va., Virginia State police said.

Gauge Misiah Clinton, 1 and Bailey Myjoy Crumbly, 2 are missing and believed to be with Camille Marie Crumbly. They were abducted just before 6 a.m. Monday morning, police stated.

Clinton is described as a one-year-old boy who is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has short, curly black hair and brown eyes. Police said he has moles on the right side of his neck. He was last seen at 2929 Ravenwood Ave. NW, in Roanoke.

The two-year-old girl, Bailey Crumbly is described as a black female who is about 3'5" tall and weighs about 45 pounds. She has long, braided black hair with brown eyes. She was also last seen at 2929 Ravenwood Ave. NW, in Roanoke, Va.

Police said the abductor, Camille Marie Crumbly is described as a black female, standing 5'2" tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has short black hair, and brown eyes. She may have a pink wig on. Crumbly has a piercing on her right cheek. She was last seen driving a white U-Haul pick up truck.

They may be traveling in a white, 2018 Sierra U-Haul GMC with Arizona tag AH96145. They are possibly heading to Indiana.

© 2018 WUSA