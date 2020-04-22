ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for three young children in Roanoke County, Va. who were abducted and thought to be in danger, police said.

Authorities are searching for 6-year-old Cameron Allison, 6-year-old Emma Allison, and 21-month-old Colin Allison.

Cameron Allison is described as about 4 feet tall with straight light brown hair and brown eyes. Emma Allison is described as about 4 feet tall with straight shoulder-length brown hair. The baby is described as about 2 feet tall with straight blond hair and brown eyes.

The children were last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The children are believed to have been abducted by John V. Allison. He is described as about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a 1999 maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia license plate No. VVU-3796, or a 2006 Maroon Cadillac four-door car with Virginia license VMV-8238.

John V. Allison

Roanoke Police Department

He may be in the company with his wife, Ruby Marie Allison, who has brown hair, brown eyes, and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds.

Ruby M. Allison

Roanoke Police Department

For more information call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798, 540-777-8799, or the Virginia State Police at #77.

