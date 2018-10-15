CHANTILLY, Va. – Nearly twenty years ago, a regular day at work changed David Garnett’s life forever.

He vividly remembers taking the phone call from his doctor.

It was a response to an appointment he had just a few weeks earlier. The appointment was a second opinion about a lump in his chest.

The doctor told David he had breast cancer. He remembers asking the doctor if he was going to live. The response is one he will never forget.

“I don’t know,” said his doctor.

Coming face to face with his own mortality was new to David. He prayed and said it was his faith that got him through this difficult time.

“The one word that freezes everybody in their track is finding you and caner in the same sentence,” said David.

For years, breast cancer was something he only associated with women. Now, it’s his mission to share his story with others, letting men know it can affect them too.

“I’m here to tell you we need to have a relationship with our doctors,” said David.

After a mastectomy, David discovered his cancer was stage zero. It never spread, even though he and doctors wrote it off as fatty tissue for years. Because it never spread, he did not have to go through chemotherapy.

It wasn’t until he was listening to Richard Rountree on the radio one day, he decided to get it checked out. The famous actor was sharing his story and experience with breast cancer.

“I’m listening to his story and I start rubbing this gold size lump on my chest. As I rubbed it I said I have to go to the doctor,” said David.

Now, David shares his story, hoping it will cause someone else to get checked, or improve their relationship with their doctor.

© 2018 WUSA