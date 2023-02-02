Alleged Wakefield High School trespasser arrested

Investigators believe 18-year-old Kenan Owens walked into the school and tried to find a juvenile victim whom he had been fighting with for some time.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police say the person who allegedly trespassed at Wakefield High School Thursday, causing a temporary lockdown, has been arrested.

According to a release from the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD), 18-year-old Kenan Owens was arrested Friday. He has been charged with Trespassing at School, Stalking, Remove/Alter Serial Number of Firearm, and Allowing Access to Firearm by Children (x3).

Wakefield High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the school after hearing that a trespasser, who was known to carry a gun, was on campus.

Video from students inside the school showed officers with long guns searching classrooms during the lockdown. No weapon was found during the search and officers determined the trespasser was no longer on school property. The lockdown was lifted and students were dismissed at their usual time.

Investigators believe Owens walked into the school and tried to find a juvenile victim whom he had been fighting with for some time. Other students told staff, who then contacted police. Officers claim Owens left before they arrived but he was later seen in the victim's neighborhood.

Owens was arrested at a home in the 4200 block of 16th Street South Friday morning. During his arrest, a search warrant was served and three guns were recovered, including a weapon with a removed serial number.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's tip line at (703) 228-4180 or email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us . Anonymous tips may be submitted through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

The alleged trespassing was the second incident to cause a police presence at Wakefield High School in just a matter of days. On Tuesday, an unconscious student was found in a campus bathroom due to a reported overdose. The student later died. Four other students also had to be treated, leading the school to call for early release. After a stressful week, school officials decided to cancel classes Friday.

Dozens of parents went to the school Friday to protest, marching with signs calling for change. Families say more needs to be done to keep their children safe.