LEESBURG, VA -- Tuscarora High School is caught in a whirlwind of accusations about an alleged sexual assault on the football team.

A football player has told WUSA9 and the Loudoun Times-Mirror is reporting that a player sexually assaulted another player while several others held the victim down.

Leesburg police said on Thursday that no video of the alleged assault has been found.

Police are still interviewing people concerning the alleged incident at Tuscarora high school.

Loudoun County Public Schools confirms the allegations involve football players.

One football player said that the boy accused of the assault often touches players inappropriately.

Experts in dealing with victims of sex assault say that it's not surprising behavior like that could be normalized. What may be surprising to many is just how many boys and young men are victims of sexual assault.

"Unfortunately, one in six boys have been abused before the age of 18," said clinical neuropsychologist Dr. Robyn Resh Davinic.

"We expect that it happens to girls, one in 3, but for boys it's one in six, they are a vulnerable

population," said Resh Davinic.

She commends the alleged victim for coming forward. Most children who are sexually abused never tell.

"By coming toward what children and adults need to know is that your path to healing...and I am very impressed with this boy, and thank goodness he did it...and I am very, very impressed with this boy for coming forward and it was a really brave thing for him to do. Thank goodness he did," said Davinic.

"This is our opportunity to protect our children, by explaining to them the boundaries, the limits, that they need to report, any bullying, any hazing," said Davinic.

In the incident at Tuscarora, she said if it's true, all the boys who participated in the act should be held accountable.

"It's assault to hold someone down. If you think it's just horsing around, if there's a bully in the group, you do not know how far that bully will go. And it's best you not participate in that," she said.

A plauer said that one of the students who held the victim down has been suspended. He said the victim has been very angry but is starting to calm down now that people are starting to be held accountable.

Loudoun County Public Schools is unable to provide any information about disciplinary action.

