Alleged serial sexual assaulter arrested in Fairfax County

Fairfax County Police said they believe 38-year-old Patrick Michael Chaloupka may be responsible for other similar crimes in the area.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Woodbridge man has now been charged in multiple sexual assault cases after the Fairfax County Police Department say he threatened two women with a knife before allegedly assaulting them in their hotel rooms.

FCPD said Patrick Michael Chaloupka, 38, is charged with abduction with intent to defile and forcible sodomy after a sexual assault that occurred at a Falls Church hotel on Aug. 23. Police said a woman reported meeting a man through an online app, and planned to meet him at the hotel. When he arrived around 3 a.m., the woman told FCPD he threatened her with a knife and assaulted her.

The latest charges come less than a month after Chaloupka was charged with rape and abduction with intent to defile in an assault that occurred at a hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in the Vienna area of Fairfax County on July 21. Fairfax Police said a woman reported that an unknown man entered her hotel room, displayed a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

Detectives said they believe Chaloupka may be responsible for other similar crimes in the area and are asking anyone with contact with him to come forward.

According to Virginia court records, Chaloupka had prior sexual assault charges dating back to 2012.