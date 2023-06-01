Police investigate alleged bathroom sex assault at Fairfax middle school

The alleged suspect will not be named to protect student privacy and confidentiality, school officials said.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above references the handling of two assaults at Loudoun County Public Schools.

An investigation has been opened into an alleged sexual assault on school grounds at Frost Middle School in Fairfax County. The allegations involve two students in a bathroom, but no further details were given.

According to a letter sent to the Frost community Friday from the principal and FCPS superintendent, the assault is alleged to have happened sometime in the week of Jan. 9, but administrators only learned of it on Jan. 20. In the letter, school officials say they contacted police immediately when they learned of the allegations and will work with authorities as they investigate. The alleged suspect has not been named to "maintain student privacy and confidentiality," school officials said.

"This is difficult news to comprehend and I understand there may be shock, fear and anxiety, FCPS Superintendent Michelle Reid and Frost MS Principal Anthony Harris wrote in a joint letter to families and staff. "Counselors and clinical staff will be available to support any student or staff member who has anxiety or concerns."

The letter went on to add that additional "adult supervision" and security would be provided at Frost after the incident, and noted that parents may want to reference a resource from the National Association of School Psychologists on how to talk to children about violence. The middle school will also use a buddy system when students go to the bathroom or leave class.

"The safety of our students is our number one responsibility and we will always take immediate action as soon as we are made aware of any allegations of a crime or safety issue," the letter said.

READ THE FULL SCHOOL LETTER BELOW:

Dear Frost MS Families and Staff,

Today we were made aware of an alleged sexual assault last week involving two students in a bathroom. We contacted authorities immediately and we are collaborating with police as they investigate. At this time, the alleged suspect has not been identified. Please be aware that because this is an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. We also must maintain student privacy and confidentiality.

This is difficult news to comprehend and I understand there may be shock, fear and anxiety. Counselors and clinical staff will be available to support any student or staff member who has anxiety or concerns. While additional adult supervision and supports will be provided in school, we recognize families may want to take time to process this information together and may find this resource helpful.

The safety of our students is our number one responsibility and we will always take immediate action as soon as we are made aware of any allegations of a crime or safety issue. We will have additional adult support in the building, including security. We will also be implementing a buddy system for when students go to the bathroom or leave the classroom.

If you have information to share, the FCPS Office of Safety and Security has a safety tip line that you can access anonymously online, by text or by phone. You can also contact Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau if you have any information you would like to share at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Please know that we are here to support you and your child in any way possible during this time. Do not hesitate to reach out to staff during school hours at 703-426-5700.

Sincerely,

Dr. Michelle C. Reid (Superintendent) Anthony Harris (Principal)