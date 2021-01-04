Virginia residents 16+ will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine starting April 18

Virginia projects that its 35 local health districts will have enough vaccines to open appointments to the general public by April 18.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Virginia residents ages 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 18, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Thursday.

This leap to get Virginians vaccinated is weeks ahead of President Joe Biden's national goal deadline of May 1, according to a statement released by the governor's office. According to the expected vaccine supply by the federal government, Virginia projects that its 35 local health districts will have enough vaccines to open appointments to the general public by April 18.

The state said that they have been able to vaccinate all residents who pre-registered for a vaccine in the high-risk group and are ready to vaccinate other pre-registrants within the next two weeks before opening it up to the general public. They also said that they have administered over 3.7 million doses of vaccine accounting for more than one in three adults who have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel—and that light is getting brighter every day as more and more Virginians get vaccinated,” Gov. Northam said during a visit to a vaccination clinic at First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Prince William County. “We continue to work with diverse providers and community partners across the Commonwealth to distribute vaccines in a fair and equitable way and ensure those at the highest risk are vaccinated first. Expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us, and I thank all of the public health staff, health care workers, vaccinators, and volunteers who have helped make this possible.”

One of Virginia's main focuses has been on vaccine equity. They plan to continue these efforts when eligibility is open to all Virginians in Phase 2.

Those at high risk will continue to have priority in the scheduling process, officials said.

Officials encourage individuals who live or work in Virginia to start pre-registering so they can be notified when it is their time to take the vaccine.