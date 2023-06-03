All lanes of I-95 at Fairfax County Parkway reopen

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of I-95 at Fairfax County Parkway near Newington have reopened, according to VDOT officials.

Drivers in the area being told remain cautious and to expect delays.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported the road closure. All lanes of I-95 at Fairfax County Parkway shut down due to low-hanging power lines.

Technicians with Dominion Energy responded. They worked to de-energize, cut and remove all the lines from the roadway.

Newington: All lanes of 95 (NB, SB and Express) at the Fairfax County Parkway are blocked by low hanging power lines. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/QfictSBAYr — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) June 3, 2023

A VDOT official told WUSA9 that when the lanes shut down, crews responded to start pushing people off the interstate through all of the exits. She says this process is called "flushing the q," which means getting anyone who is stuck, off of the roadway as soon as possible.

