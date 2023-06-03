x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

All lanes of I-95 at Fairfax County Parkway reopen

Drivers should expect delays in the area.
Credit: VDOT

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of I-95 at Fairfax County Parkway near Newington have reopened, according to VDOT officials.

Drivers in the area being told remain cautious and to expect delays. 

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported the road closure. All lanes of I-95 at Fairfax County Parkway shut down due to low-hanging power lines. 

Technicians with Dominion Energy responded. They worked to de-energize, cut and remove all the lines from the roadway.

A VDOT official told WUSA9 that when the lanes shut down, crews responded to start pushing people off the interstate through all of the exits. She says this process is called "flushing the q," which means getting anyone who is stuck, off of the roadway as soon as possible.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT:

The Fairfax County Police Department shared the results of the agency's "50 Means 50" campaign, which aimed to deter dangerous driving behavior on the Fairfax County Parkway.  

The campaign was started after an officer was nearly killed during a traffic stop on May 1 when a 17-year-old driver lost control of their 2018 BMW M3. That BMW hit a stopped vehicle and an officer.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Alexandria Police will be increasing presence around Bradlee Shopping Center after school lets out

Before You Leave, Check This Out