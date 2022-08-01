Alexandria's temporary outdoor business permits set to expire in September

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Some eateries in Alexandria may close down the outdoor sections of their businesses this fall now that a COVID-era program is set to end.
The temporary outdoor business permits originally offered in November 2020 will expire on Sept. 30, according to the city. The program has already once been extended - earlier this year, in March.
The permits allowed businesses to continue offering dining experiences and retail in on-street parking spaces, sidewalks and private parking lots, while also placing any displays or sales on sidewalks outside their business during opening hours.
Before the date comes, area businesses are encouraged to contact city officials if they're interested in making their outdoor business set-ups permanent.
When the city initially began issuing the permits, there were no fees to request one and all applications were reviewed by the Department of Planning and Zoning. For permanent permits, the city has issued a variety of guidelines depending on the area and use of particular outside space. To view more information on those instructions, click here.
Over the course of the pandemic, community members and businesses expressed widespread support for the continuation of outdoor business extensions. Due to that support, City Council approved permanently closing the 100 block of King Street in October 2021 in order to continue the use of outdoor spaces for dining and retail.
