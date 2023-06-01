x
Virginia

Alexandria Restaurant Week to kick of in January

Residents and visitors can explore over 70 restaurants that offer a $25, 35 or $45 prix fixe dinner for one, according to Visit Alexandria’s website.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Calling all DMV foodies! Alexandria will host their restaurant week from Jan. 20-29. Dozens of restaurants across Alexandria will be participating and if you would like to indulge in the food scene stay tuned for a week full of tasty cuisine.

Residents and visitors can explore over 70 restaurants that offer a $25, 35 or $45 prix fixe dinner for one, according to Visit Alexandria’s website. For the restaurant week event, there will be special menus available for in-person dining. If you are worried about the cold weather, many of the restaurants provide heated outdoor seating, according to the website.

Here are the participating restaurants:

1799 Prime Steak & Seafood

Ada’s on the River

Aldo’s Italian Kitchen

Augie’s Mussel House

BARCA Pier & Wine Bar

Barkhaus

Bastille Brasserie & Bar

Bistro Sancerre

Blackwall Hitch

Brabo Brasserie

Bugsy’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar

Café 44

Café Pizzaiolo

Chadwicks

Cheesetique

City Kitchen

Clyde’s at Mark Center

Daniel O’Connell’s Irish Restaurant & Pub

Del Ray Café

Delia’s

Dishes of India

Elo’s Italian

Gadsby’s Tavern Restaurant

Hank’s Oyster Bar

Hard Times Café

Haute Dogs & Fries

Hen Quarter

Hops N Shine

Hummingbird

Il Porto

Indochen

Junction Bakery & Bistro

King & Rye

Kismet Modern Indian

Kisso Asian Bistro

Laporta’s Restaurant

Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

Mai Tai Restaurant

Market 2 Market

Mason Social

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

Murphy’s Irish Pub

Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster Barbeque

Northside 10

Oak Steakhouse

Piece Out

Pork Barrel BBQ

Ramparts Tavern & Grill

RedRocks Neapolitan Bistro

Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company

RT’s Restaurant

Rus Uz – Alexandria

Shooter McGee’s

Sonoma Cellar

Southside 815

Spice Kraft Indian Bistro

St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub – Del Ray

St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub – Old town North

Sweet Fore Donna’s

Taqueria Picoso

Tequila & Taco

Thai Signature

The Light Horse

The Majestic

The Rub Chicken & Beer

The Study

The Warehouse

The Wharf

Theismann’s Restaurant & Bar

Union Street Public House

Urbano 116

Vaso’s Kitchen

Vermilion

Village Brauhaus

Vola’s Dockside Grill and Hi-Tide Lounge

Whisky & Oyster

Yunnan by Potomac – a Noodle House

