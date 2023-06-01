Alexandria Restaurant Week to kick of in January

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Calling all DMV foodies! Alexandria will host their restaurant week from Jan. 20-29. Dozens of restaurants across Alexandria will be participating and if you would like to indulge in the food scene stay tuned for a week full of tasty cuisine.
Residents and visitors can explore over 70 restaurants that offer a $25, 35 or $45 prix fixe dinner for one, according to Visit Alexandria’s website. For the restaurant week event, there will be special menus available for in-person dining. If you are worried about the cold weather, many of the restaurants provide heated outdoor seating, according to the website.
Here are the participating restaurants:
1799 Prime Steak & Seafood
Ada’s on the River
Aldo’s Italian Kitchen
Augie’s Mussel House
BARCA Pier & Wine Bar
Barkhaus
Bastille Brasserie & Bar
Bistro Sancerre
Blackwall Hitch
Brabo Brasserie
Bugsy’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar
Café 44
Café Pizzaiolo
Chadwicks
Cheesetique
City Kitchen
Clyde’s at Mark Center
Daniel O’Connell’s Irish Restaurant & Pub
Del Ray Café
Delia’s
Dishes of India
Elo’s Italian
Gadsby’s Tavern Restaurant
Hank’s Oyster Bar
Hard Times Café
Haute Dogs & Fries
Hen Quarter
Hops N Shine
Hummingbird
Il Porto
Indochen
Junction Bakery & Bistro
King & Rye
Kismet Modern Indian
Kisso Asian Bistro
Laporta’s Restaurant
Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
Mai Tai Restaurant
Market 2 Market
Mason Social
Mia’s Italian Kitchen
Murphy’s Irish Pub
Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster Barbeque
Northside 10
Oak Steakhouse
Piece Out
Pork Barrel BBQ
Ramparts Tavern & Grill
RedRocks Neapolitan Bistro
Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Company
RT’s Restaurant
Rus Uz – Alexandria
Shooter McGee’s
Sonoma Cellar
Southside 815
Spice Kraft Indian Bistro
St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub – Del Ray
St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub – Old town North
Sweet Fore Donna’s
Taqueria Picoso
Tequila & Taco
Thai Signature
The Light Horse
The Majestic
The Rub Chicken & Beer
The Study
The Warehouse
The Wharf
Theismann’s Restaurant & Bar
Union Street Public House
Urbano 116
Vaso’s Kitchen
Vermilion
Village Brauhaus
Vola’s Dockside Grill and Hi-Tide Lounge
Whisky & Oyster
Yunnan by Potomac – a Noodle House