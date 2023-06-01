Alexandria Restaurant Week to kick of in January

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Calling all DMV foodies! Alexandria will host their restaurant week from Jan. 20-29. Dozens of restaurants across Alexandria will be participating and if you would like to indulge in the food scene stay tuned for a week full of tasty cuisine.

Residents and visitors can explore over 70 restaurants that offer a $25, 35 or $45 prix fixe dinner for one, according to Visit Alexandria’s website. For the restaurant week event, there will be special menus available for in-person dining. If you are worried about the cold weather, many of the restaurants provide heated outdoor seating, according to the website.