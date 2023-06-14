Fairfax County police investigating attempted abduction near elementary school

Police say a man in his 40s tried to grab a 10-year-old girl in Alexandria.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are searching for a man who tried to grab a 10-year-old girl in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon. Detectives are asking for the public's help to find him.

Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 7800 block of Morning View Lane near Island Creek Elementary School around 4:15 p.m. for a report of an attempted abduction.

Police say the man grabbed the girl's arm and then ran away. The suspect is described as a man in his 40s who is between 6 feet 1 inch tall and 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack. Investigators say the man was seen running on Morning View Lane.

Officers were patrolling the neighborhood Tuesday morning in hopes of finding the man, but so far the search has been unsuccessful. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

Additional details were not immediately available.