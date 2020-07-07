4 teens, 1 adult shot in Fairfax County apartment, police investigating

No one shot appears to have life-threatening injuries.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after five people were shot in an apartment early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

The incident happened inside an apartment building after a dispute, police said. It is still unknown if all the victims knew each other.

Details about the victims are limited, but none of the victims shot have life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers on the scene report four teens and one adult were wounded.

There is currently no one in custody for the shooting, and details have not yet been released about the suspect.

Fairfax County police are on the scene and continue to investigate.